Travis Roy, 45, BU player paralyzed in first game, has died

Travis Roy, the Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled, has died. He was 45.

The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy,” the school said. “His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people. His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives, he has impacted across the country."

Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent.

The accident left him a quadriplegic.

From his wheelchair, he gave motivational speeches to help raise money for a foundation that funds research and the purchase of equipment for paralysis victims. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

“I like to say the first 20 years I had a life that was full of passion and the last 20 I’ve had a life full of purpose,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after turning 40. “The dream is to have both at the same time, but I’m fortunate. I’ll take either one.”