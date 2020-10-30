Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Donaldson, Armitage lead in suspended European Tour golf

The Associated Press

PAPHOS, Cyprus

Wales’ Jamie Donaldson and and England’s Marcus Armitage shared the lead at 11 under in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open when second-round play was suspended because of darkness.

Three players were a stroke back and at 8-under 132 after completing their rounds — Richard McEvoy of England after a 66 and Sami Valimaki of Finland and David Drysdale of Scotland, both with 67s.

Donaldson was on the final hole when play was halted. Armitage completed 15 holes, and three other players were to complete their rounds on Saturday morning.

The tournament is being played on the par-70 Aphrodite Hills Resort course.

