Donaldson shoots 69, leads by 1 shot at Cyprus Open

Jamie Donaldson will look to seal his first European Tour title in more than six years after taking a one-stroke lead at the end of the third round of the Cyprus Open on Saturday.

Donaldson, who is most famous for securing the winning point for the European team at the 2014 Ryder Cup, birdied the 18th hole for the third time this week to shoot 2-under 69 and reach 14 under par. He won the last of his three titles at the Czech Masters in 2014 and is playing on an invitation this week.

The 45-year-old Welshman moved one shot ahead of five players at Aphrodite Hills Resort — David Drysdale, Marcus Armitage, Thomas Detry and the Finnish pair of Kalle Samooja and Sami Välimäki.

Samooja started the third round six strokes off the lead but shot the lowest round of the day, a 7-under 64.