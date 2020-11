Atlanta United forward Adam Jahn scores a goal past FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Spencer Richey during an MLS match Sunday, Nov 1, 2020, in Atlanta. AP

Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night.

Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.

Jahn scored in the eighth minute with a right-footed shot off a pass from Jürgen Damm. Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.