Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

New York City FC faces Chicago following Castellanos’ 3-goal game

The Associated Press

New York City FC (11-8-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC plays Chicago after Valentin Castellanos totaled three goals against New York.

The Fire are 3-5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Robert Beric ranks second in Eastern Conference play with 11 goals. Chicago has scored 30 goals.

New York City FC is 12-8-3 against conference opponents. New York City FC is eighth in the league with 37 goals led by Castellanos with five.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic leads Chicago with four assists. Beric has seven goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Alexander Ring has four goals and four assists for New York City FC so far this year. Castellanos has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-2-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New York City FC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.6 assists, 7.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), James Sands (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

The New York Red Bulls take on Toronto FC in conference play

November 07, 2020 3:16 AM

Sports

Sporting Kansas City takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

November 07, 2020 3:16 AM

Sports

FC Dallas brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Minnesota United FC

November 07, 2020 3:16 AM

Celebrities

Atlanta United FC plays Columbus following shutout win

November 07, 2020 3:16 AM

Sports

Montreal faces DC United, looks to break 3-game skid

November 07, 2020 3:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service