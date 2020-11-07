Cagliari beats 10-man Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

Cagliari's Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring, during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Sampdoria, at the Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. AP

Sampdoria saw its five-match unbeaten run end in a 2-0 loss at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday after it was forced to play more than half the game with 10 men.

João Pedro converted a second-half penalty and Nahitan Nández also scored after Sampdoria defender Tommaso Augello was sent off five minutes before the interval.

Samp would have gone third with a win but it remained midtable, six points behind early leader AC Milan. Fiorentina played at Parma later Saturday with the visitors' coach, Giuseppe Iachini, under pressure.

Sampdoria arrived in Sardinia on a run of good form, having won four of its last five matches, but it hadn’t won at Cagliari in 13 years and was given an early scare when João Pedro hit the crossbar.

Sampdoria's hopes of ending its negative streak on the Italian island diminished shortly before halftime when Augello brought down Nández as the Cagliari player was going clear from midfield. The referee initially showed Augello a yellow card but changed it to red on video review.

Matters went from bad to worse for Samp three minutes into the second half when Lorenzo Tonelli fouled João Pedro, who struck the resulting penalty under the diving Emil Audero for his fifth goal in as many matches.

Cagliari doubled its lead in the 69th minute when Nández ran on to a through-ball and fired past the onrushing Audero.

Riccardo Sottil also had a goal disallowed for offside for Cagliari.

PROMOTED TEAMS

M’Bala Nzola scored two quick-fire goals in Spezia's 3-0 win over Benevento that was a matchup between two sides promoted from Serie B last season.

Tommaso Pobega volleyed in Salva Ferrer’s cross to give Spezia the lead in the 29th and both sides hit the woodwork either side of the break.

Nzola turned in Emanuel Gyasi’s cross in the 65th and all but secured the points when he headed in a corner five minutes later.

It was the first time the 24-year-old French forward had scored in Serie A.

Spezia leapfrogged two points above Benevento into 12th.