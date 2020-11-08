Sports
How Ranked Teams Fared
1. Muskego (7-0) beat Hudson 54-7.
2. Franklin (5-0) beat Oak Creek 35-3.
3. Menomonee Falls (7-0) beat Wisconsin Lutheran 55-13.
4. Whitefish Bay (5-0) beat Homestead 28-0.
5. Kaukauna (6-0) beat Germantown 38-28.
6. Kenosha Bradford (4-1) did not play.
7. Marquette University (3-2) lost to Brookfield Central 47-14.
8. Mukwonago (5-2) beat Kettle Moraine 31-14.
9. Union Gorve (4-0) did not play.
10. Hartland Arrowhead (5-2) beat Sussex Hamilton 50-17.
1. Lake Country Lutheran (6-1) lost to Greendale Martin Luther 21-16.
2. Amherst (6-1) lost to Spencer-Columbus Catholic 29-30.
3. Appleton Xavier (6-1) beat Seymour 43-20.
4. Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) did not play.
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-2) beat Pewaukee 14-7.
6. Wrightstown (5-1) lost to Freedom 13-10.
7. Grafton (5-1) beat Watertown 45-23.
8. Greendale Martin Luther (6-1) beat Lake Country Lutheran 21-16.
9. Rhinelander (6-1) lost to Medford 27-7. 10. Lake Mills (5-2) beat Reedsburg 51-14.
(tie) Marshall (6-0) beat Waterloo 14-2.
1. Edgar (7-0) beat Reedsville 41-6.
2. Eau Claire Regis (5-0) did not play.
3. Oshkosh Lourdes (7-0) beat Fall River-Rio 56-14.
4. Mineral Point (5-0) beat Lancaster 42-20.
5. Iola-Scandinavia (7-0) beat Assumption 50-12.
6. Cumberland (7-0) beat Durand 18-14.
7. Colby (5-0) beat Abbotsford 44-6.
8. Racine Lutheran (5-1) did not play.
9. Reedsville (6-1) lost to Edgar 41-6.
10. Hurley (4-1) did not play. (tie) Durand (5-2) lost to Cumberland 18-14.
