Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

NASCAR championship at Phoenix race results: Chase Elliott wins Cup title

Avondale, Ariz.

Chase Elliott’s first championship appearance didn’t look like his first. Elliott controlled the final 40 laps of the race after making a title-winning pass of Joey Logano, who finished in third.

The race stayed green after Elliott took the lead, and he put nearly three seconds on the rest of the field by the checkered flag. Elliott said he was “just waiting on the caution” in the final laps, referencing late-lap yellow flags that foiled him earlier this season.

It never came, and Elliott sailed to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

“All you can dream for is an opportunity and I’ve been very fortunate to have that over the years,” Elliott said on NBC after his win.

Brad Keselowski finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in fourth.

The Championship 4 drivers dominated the top spots through the race, but it was Elliott’s car that looked the fastest from the start. The No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection to force Elliott back of the field before the green flag, but Elliott raced up to third place within the first 50 laps.

Logano won the first stage of the race, but struggled with vibration in the second stage and lost pace. He was passed by Penske teammate Keselowski late in the race for the second place spot. Keselowski also edged ahead of Elliott for a Stage 2 win, but slow pit stops cost him positions multiple times throughout the 312-lap race.

It was the 24-year-old driver from Dawsonville, Georgia who capitalized with fast equipment to hoist a championship trophy in 2020. Elliott earned his fifth win of the season and 11th in his career with his latest victory. He secured his spot in the championship finale with a clutch win at Martinsville in the final Round of 8 race, then carried that speed through Phoenix.

Jimmie Johnson drove by Elliott’s car just after his win in a symbolic passing of the torch between the Hendrick teammates before Johnson makes his exit from full-time NASCAR racing.

“To share a moment like that in Jimmie’s last race and to win and to lock the championship, those are moments you can only dream of,” Elliott said. “This is a dream. I’m just hoping I don’t ever wake up.”

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

NASCAR at Phoenix race results

Pos.DriverCar No.Time Behind
1Chase Elliot9WINNER
2Brad Keselowski22.74
3Joey Logano224.847
4Denny Hamlin118.659
5Jimmie Johnson4812,43
6Ryan Blaney1214.433
7Kevin Harvick417.934
8Matt DiBenedetto2122.372
9William Byron2425.148
10Martin Truex Jr.1926.829
11Kyle Busch1826.863
12Kurt Busch128.582
13Aric Almirola10-1
14Clint Bowyer14-1
15Bubba Wallace43-1
16Alex Bowman88-1
17Christopher Bell95-1
18Austin Dillon3-1
19Tyler Reddick8-1
20Chris Buescher17-1
21Ty Dillon13-1
22Erik Jones20-1
23Michael McDowell34-1
24Ryan Newman6-1
25Matt Kenseth42-1
26John Hunter Nemecek38-1
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-2
28Cole Custer41-2
29Brennan Poole15-3
30JJ Yeley27-6
31Daniel Suarez96-6
32Joey Gase51-10
33James Davison53-10
34Ryan Preece37-13
35Josh Bilicki77-16
36Timmy Hill66-24
37Garrett Smithley7-51
38Corey Jajoie32-97
39Quin Houff0-163

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmie Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service