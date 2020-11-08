Thomas, Godwin active as Saints, Bucs battle for 1st place

NFL career passing leaders Tom Brady and Drew Brees are working with full complements of playmakers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meeting with first place on the line in the NFC South.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is active for New Orleans for the first time since suffering a high ankle sprain during the Saints’ 34-23 victory over the Bucs in Week 1. Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin is also active after sitting out last week with a broken right index finger. Both players had been listed as questionable.

Receiver Antonio Brown is making his debut with the Bucs after missing the first eight weeks of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Brees also has receiver Emmanuel Sanders to work with. Sanders returns after spending two weeks on the COVID-19 list.

Cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and running back Ty Montgomery are inactive for New Orleans.

Starting left guard Ali Marpet is out for Tampa Bay due to a concussion. Tampa Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Ryan Griffin, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Justin Watson.