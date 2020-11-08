Montero has 2 goals and Whitecaps down Galaxy 3-0

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Erik Godoy, left, and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Yony Gonzalez battle for possession during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

Fredy Montero scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps wrapped up the season with a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Both teams went into the match already eliminated from the playoffs.

Vancouver (9-14-0) had an especially tough season. Because of travel restrictions, the Whitecaps had to play “home” games at Portland's Providence Park, home of the Timbers.

Then MLS adjusted the standings to reflect points per game, rather than total points, to even the field because teams missed games because of positive COVID-19 results. As a result, the Whitecaps finished just outside the playoff picture in ninth place.

Looking to finish on a high note, the Whitecaps took the early lead on Lucas Cavallini's goal in the 24th minute. Montero added a second goal in the 43rd and closed out scoring with another in stoppage time.

The Galaxy were hurt in the 41st minute when Julian Araujo was sent off with a red card, putting Los Angeles down a player for the rest of the way.

The Galaxy wrap up the season 6-12-4.