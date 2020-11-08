Sporting KC grabs West’s top seed, blanking Real Salt Lake

Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado sandwiched a pair of goals around intermission and Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the snow on Sunday night.

Sporting KC (12-6-3) clinched the top seed in the MLS Western Conference with the win. The club enters the postseason having won six of eight.

Shelton scored in a scrum at the 45th minute off a corner kick when the ball ricocheted off a pair of Real Salt Lake (5-10-7) defenders before entering the net.

After halftime, Hurtado beat sliding keeper David Ochoa, who extended beyond the net at the 48th minute.