Clarke quits as FIFA VP over discriminatory comments

Greg Clarke resigned as a vice president of FIFA on Thursday after also quitting as head of English soccer over discriminatory comments.

Clarke hoped to stay in the global role for a few more months after being forced out of the English Football Association on Tuesday within hours of making heavily criticized remarks on race, sexuality and gender during a British parliamentary hearing.

Clarke was the British vice president of FIFA — a position elected to by the congress of European soccer nations.

“Following a telephone call this morning between the UEFA President (Aleksander Čeferin) and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a UEFA representative on the FIFA Council," UEFA said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports