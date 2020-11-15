Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

How Ranked Teams Fared

The Associated Press

1. Muskego (8-0) beat Arrowhead 38-0.

2. Franklin (5-1) lost to Menomonee Falls, forfeit.

3. Menomonee Falls (8-0) beat Franklin, forfeit.

4. Whitefish Bay (6-0) beat Greendale Martin Luther 34-7.

5. Kaukauna (6-1) lost to Cedarburg, forfeit.

6. Kenosha Bradford (4-2) lost to Oak Creek 20-17.

7. Mukwonago (6-2) beat Kenosha Indian Trail 35-0.

8. Union Grove (4-0) did not play.

9. Hartland Arrowhead (5-3) lost to Muskego 38-0.

10. Baraboo (7-1) beat Tomah 43-6.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

1. Appleton Xavier (7-1) beat Kohler-Sheb. Luth-Christian 49-20.

2. Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) beat Edgewood 31-10.

3. Lake Country Lutheran (7-1) beat Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit.

4. Greendale Martin Luther (6-2) lost to Whitefish Bay 34-7.

5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-2) beat Elkhorn Area 42-7.

6. Amherst (8-1) beat Peshtigo, forfeit.

7. Grafton (5-2) lost to West De Pere 7-3.

8. Marshall (6-1) lost to New Holstein 20-8.

9. Wrightstown (6-1) beat Oconto Falls 28-6.

10. Lake Mills (6-2) beat Mauston 56-20.

1. Edgar (8-0) beat Pacelli 41-0.

2. Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0) beat Hilbert 49-28.

3. Eau Claire Regis (6-0) beat Osseo-Fairchild 43-14.

4. Mineral Point (6-0) beat Palmyra-Eagle 63-6.

5. Iola-Scandinavia (8-0) beat Hurley 35-6.

6. Cumberland (8-0) beat Spencer-Columbus Catholic 42-8.

7. Colby (5-1) beat Stanley Boyd, forfeit.

8. Racine Lutheran (6-1) beat Dodgeland, forfeit.

9. Hurley (4-2) lost to Iola-Scandinavia 35-6.

10. Brillion (7-0) beat Southern Door 14-6.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Sabalenka beats Mertens in Linz for 3rd title of season

November 15, 2020 11:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service