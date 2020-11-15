Sports
How Ranked Teams Fared
1. Muskego (8-0) beat Arrowhead 38-0.
2. Franklin (5-1) lost to Menomonee Falls, forfeit.
3. Menomonee Falls (8-0) beat Franklin, forfeit.
4. Whitefish Bay (6-0) beat Greendale Martin Luther 34-7.
5. Kaukauna (6-1) lost to Cedarburg, forfeit.
6. Kenosha Bradford (4-2) lost to Oak Creek 20-17.
7. Mukwonago (6-2) beat Kenosha Indian Trail 35-0.
8. Union Grove (4-0) did not play.
9. Hartland Arrowhead (5-3) lost to Muskego 38-0.
10. Baraboo (7-1) beat Tomah 43-6.
1. Appleton Xavier (7-1) beat Kohler-Sheb. Luth-Christian 49-20.
2. Lakeside Lutheran (6-0) beat Edgewood 31-10.
3. Lake Country Lutheran (7-1) beat Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit.
4. Greendale Martin Luther (6-2) lost to Whitefish Bay 34-7.
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-2) beat Elkhorn Area 42-7.
6. Amherst (8-1) beat Peshtigo, forfeit.
7. Grafton (5-2) lost to West De Pere 7-3.
8. Marshall (6-1) lost to New Holstein 20-8.
9. Wrightstown (6-1) beat Oconto Falls 28-6.
10. Lake Mills (6-2) beat Mauston 56-20.
1. Edgar (8-0) beat Pacelli 41-0.
2. Oshkosh Lourdes (8-0) beat Hilbert 49-28.
3. Eau Claire Regis (6-0) beat Osseo-Fairchild 43-14.
4. Mineral Point (6-0) beat Palmyra-Eagle 63-6.
5. Iola-Scandinavia (8-0) beat Hurley 35-6.
6. Cumberland (8-0) beat Spencer-Columbus Catholic 42-8.
7. Colby (5-1) beat Stanley Boyd, forfeit.
8. Racine Lutheran (6-1) beat Dodgeland, forfeit.
9. Hurley (4-2) lost to Iola-Scandinavia 35-6.
10. Brillion (7-0) beat Southern Door 14-6.
