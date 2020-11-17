Omaha’s Korn Ferry stop to be regular-season finale in 2021

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
OMAHA, Neb.

The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship will be the final event on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour, with 25 pros receiving PGA Tour cards after the tournament at The Club at Indian Creek.

The tour announced Tuesday the event would be played Aug. 9-15 and all four rounds will be televised by the Golf Channel.

The top 25 players in the Korn Ferry points standings automatically receive PGA Tour cards for the following year.

Organizers also announced a five-year extension with title sponsor Pinnacle Bank through 2025.

“We’re honored to continue hosting the game’s rising stars and it’s exciting to know Omaha will now be synonymous with players reaching their dreams of making the PGA Tour," tournament director Jessica Brabec said.

