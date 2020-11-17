Crum passes for 3 TDs, runs for 2; Kent St keeps Wagon Wheel

Dustin Crum passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more, Marquez Cooper added three scores on the ground and Kent State used a big third quarter to beat Akron 69-35 on Tuesday night to retain the Wagon Wheel trophy.

Kent State (3-0, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) is off to its best start since 1958. The Golden Flashes tied a school record for points in a game, becoming the third MAC team since 1970 to score 60-plus in consecutive games. Akron (0-3, 0-3) lost its 20th straight game.

Crum connected with Ja’Shaun Poke for a short touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half to give Kent State a 35-28 lead. Crum was 17 of 17 for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half, and Cooper had two touchdowns on the ground. Kent State outscored Akron 20-0 in the third quarter.

Crum was 22-of-25 passing for 348 yards and he carried it 13 times for 104 yards. Cooper rushed for 107 yards and Xavier Williams added 97 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Teon Dollard carried it 28 times for a career-high 202 yards and four touchdowns for Akron, which was outgained 750-366.