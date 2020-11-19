MATCHDAY: Mbappe returns for PSG, Huesca seeks wins in Spain

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Friday:

FRANCE

Key players return as league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to Monaco and third-place Rennes hosts Bordeaux. Striker Kylian Mbappe is back for injury-hit PSG having shaken off a minor thigh injury. He set up a goal in France's win against Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday night. Eduardo Camavinga missed several games for Rennes — and France's three recent internationals — with a heavy leg injury. The lively midfielder was sorely missed when Rennes lost 3-0 at Chelsea in the Champions League and away to PSG in the league. PSG aims for a ninth straight win and is six points clear of Rennes.

SPAIN

Huesca visits Osasuna seeking its first victory since it returned to the topflight this season. So far, it has settled for six draws along with three losses, a record that leaves it in last place. A win, however, would lift it out of the relegation zone ahead of the round’s other matches. Coach Míchel Sánchez says his team has played better than its results show. “Beyond the statistics, there are the sensations, and those don’t fool a player,” Sánchez said. “We have worked hard, and I have told my players that, if we keep this up, we will be very competitive and enjoy being in this league.” Osasuna is in 13th place after losing two straight before the international break. Two of Osasuna’s attacking players, Luis “Chimy” Ávila and Enric Gallego, played for Huesca when it made its first-division debut in the 2018-19 season.