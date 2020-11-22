Raiders RT Sam Young, Chiefs WR Watkins among inactives

Right tackle Sam Young is inactive for the Las Vegas Raiders in their AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Both teams have shuffled their rosters extensively in the past week due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns, putting both rivals in flux before the rematch of the Chiefs' only loss of the season.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and running back Jalen Richard also are inactive for the Raiders, along with quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive tackle Daniel Ross and offensive lineman John Simpson. Hurst is out with an ankle injury after being a limited participant in practice this week, while Richard missed the whole week with a chest injury.

Brandon Parker is likely to take Young's starting spot at right tackle with Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Parker started at left tackle last week, but left tackle Kolton Miller is back in Las Vegas' lineup this week, when the Raiders will have their seventh offensive line combination in 10 games.

Six of the nine defensive players who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list were removed earlier this week: defensive end Arden Key, defensive backs Johnathan Abram and Isaiah Johnson, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers. Brown, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Clelin Ferrell are still on the list.

The Chiefs' inactive players are receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Tedric Thompson, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

The Super Bowl champions also put right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and defensive end Taco Charlton on injured reserve Saturday while activating rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and defensive end Alex Okafor.

Mike Remmers is expected to start at right tackle in Schwartz's place. Mecole Hardman came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday to bolster the Chiefs' depth at receiver in the absence of Watkins, who has a hamstring injury and a calf injury.