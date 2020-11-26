Lexington Herald Leader Logo
High Point faces Elon

The Associated Press

ELON, N.C.

High Point (0-1) vs. Elon (1-0)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Elon in an early season matchup.

PREVIOUSLY: High Point earned a 4-point win over Elon when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Panthers gave up 80.1 points per game while scoring 60.4 per matchup. Elon went 1-9 in non-conference play, averaging 60.6 points and giving up 71.3 per game in the process.

