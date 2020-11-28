N. Fla. squares up against Miami

North Florida (0-2) vs. Miami (0-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida pays visit to Miami in an early season matchup. North Florida fell 86-51 to North Carolina State on Friday. Miami went 15-16 last year and finished 11th in the ACC.

STEPPING UP: .CLUTCH CARTER: Through two games, Carter Hendricksen has connected on 44.4 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted on 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70 points per game last season. The Hurricanes offense scored 75.8 points per matchup on their way to an 8-2 record against non-ACC competition. North Florida went 5-8 against non-conference programs in 2019-20.

___

