No. 15 Virginia meets Kent State

Kent State (1-0) vs. No. 15 Virginia (2-1)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Virginia hosts Kent State in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MIKE: Mike Nuga has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Kent State went 8-3 against teams outside its conference, while Virginia went 8-2 in such games.

