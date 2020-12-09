Kiss carries Bryant over St. Francis (NY) 101-82

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y.

Peter Kiss scored 19 points as Bryant defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 101-82 on Tuesday night.

Michael Green III and Chris Childs added 17 points apiece for Bryant (3-1). Charles Pride chipped in 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Both teams were playing their first Northeast Conference game of the season.

Travis Atson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (0-1). Unique McLean added 18 points and Rob Higgins had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 09, 2020 9:46 AM
