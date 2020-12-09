Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Broncos’ A.J. Bouye suspended six games for PED violation

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Boyue’s suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Bouye will be able to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and exhibition games next summer, but barring a successful appeal will still have to sit out the first two games of the 2021 regular season.

