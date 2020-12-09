Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

The Associated Press

MONROE, La.

Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).

Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service