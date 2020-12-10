Ga. Southern goes up against Davidson

Georgia Southern (3-0) vs. Davidson (2-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Davidson both look to put winning streaks together . Each team earned a victory in their last game. Davidson earned a 77-73 win in Asheville over UNLV on Dec. 2, while Georgia Southern walked away with a 72-69 win at South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Davidson's Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Wildcats points this season.ACCURATE ARCHIE: Kaden Archie has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Eagles have averaged 26.7 free throws per game.

