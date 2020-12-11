Trubisky, Watson square off as struggling Bears host Texans

HOUSTON (4-8) at CHICAGO (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Texans by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 4-8, Bears 5-7

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 4-0

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Bears 23-14 on Sept. 11, 2016 at Houston

LAST WEEK – Texans lost 26-20 to Colts; Bears lost 34-30 to Lions

AP PRO32 RANKING - Texans No. 21, Bears No. 26

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16t), RUSH (32), PASS (2)

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (21)

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (23)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (17)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky and Houston's Deshaun Watson meet for the first time since the QBs were drafted in 2017. ... Watson ranks second in the NFL to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes with 3,542 yards passing. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in three straight games but had his first game without a TD pass last week. ... WR Keke Coutee had a career-high 141 yards receiving last week in Houston’s first game since top receiver Will Fuller was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. ... TE Darren Fells is tied for second on the team with three TD receptions this season. ... RB David Johnson had a TD run last week and has a scoring run in three of his last four games. ... DE J.J. Watt had a season-high four tackles for losses last week. ... ILB Tyrell Adams needs 13 tackles to become the ninth player in franchise history with 100 tackles in a season. ... CB Keion Crossen leads the Texans and ranks second in the NFL with a career-high 12 tackles on special teams. … The Bears are on a six-game losing streak, their worst skid since they tied a franchise record by dropping eight straight in 2002. ... Chicago is tied with Detroit for last place in the NFC North. ... The Bears ran for 140 yards last week after gaining 121 against Green Bay. They went seven straight games without reaching triple digits prior to that. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky had a 108.3 rating last week in his second start since returning to the lineup with Nick Foles (hip and glute) injured, though a strip sack deep in Chicago territory led to the Lions' winning touchdown. The Bears traded up a spot to draft Trubisky second overall in 2017, with Mahomes and Watson on the board. ... RB David Montgomery carried 17 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns last week after running for a season-high 103 yards against Green Bay. ... With 904 yards, WR Allen Robinson is closing in on his second straight 1,000-yard season. ... Rookie TE Cole Kmet had his second-career TD catch last week. ... Fantasy tip: Watson is rolling and the Bears' defense — a top 10 unit for most of the season — is looking vulnerable. Chicago got lit up for 460 yards by Detroit, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 402, and Aaron Rodgers threw for four TDs the previous week in Green Bay's romp.