Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Jones leads Western Illinois past Mount St Joseph 80-55

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Ohio

Anthony Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Western Illinois to an 80-55 win over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.

Tamell Pearson had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Western Illinois (1-3). Justin Brookens added 13 points and Rod Johnson Jr. had 10 points.

Brady Thomas had 14 points for the Lions. Tanner Clos and Avery Paddock each had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

James lifts Jacksonville past New Orleans 77-70

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM

Sports

McCullough carries Campbell past Florida National 122-92

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM

Sports

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

December 11, 2020 1:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service