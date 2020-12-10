Mizzou faces tough test vs No. 6 Illinois

No. 6 Illinois (4-1) vs. Missouri (4-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Missouri. Missouri has . Illinois beat Duke by 15 on the road on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mark Smith, Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 67 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ayo Dosunmu has directly created 48 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Illini. Missouri has 44 assists on 80 field goals (55 percent) over its past three matchups while Illinois has assists on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

___

