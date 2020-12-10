Utah squares up against BYU

Utah (2-0) vs. Brigham Young (5-2)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young goes up against Utah in a non-conference matchup. Utah knocked off Idaho State by 16 on Tuesday, while Brigham Young is coming off of a 74-70 loss to Boise State on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Brigham Young's Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Barcello has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brigham Young is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25