Kennesaw St. squares off against Dalton State

Dalton State vs. Kennesaw State (2-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Roadrunners of NAIA program Dalton State. Kennesaw State lost 93-58 at Creighton in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively scored 35 percent of all Owls points this season.SOLID SPENCER: Through four games, Kennesaw State's Spencer Rodgers has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Owls put up 56.4 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

