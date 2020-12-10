Waters scores 20 to lift Troy over North Alabama 62-57

Khalyl Waters had a career-high 20 points as Troy edged past North Alabama 62-57 on Thursday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (2-3). Kam Woods and Nick Stampley each had 10 rebounds. Waters hit all 10 of his foul shots.

Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon had 11 points for the Lions (2-1). Payton Youngblood had eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

