McCullough carries Campbell past Florida National 122-92

Austin McCullough had a career-high 26 points and Jordan Whitfield added 20 points as Campbell easily defeated Florida National 122-92 on Thursday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points for Campbell (4-0). Jesus Carralero added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jeffery Hernandez had 20 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 20 points and eight rebounds and Jose Benitez had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25