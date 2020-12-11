Groves lifts E. Washington over College of Idaho 80-56

Jacob Groves came off the bench to score 15 points to lift Eastern Washington to an 80-56 win over College of Idaho on Friday.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (1-3). Tyler Robertson added 12 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Galloway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes. Tyler Robinett added 11 points. Jake O’Neil had seven rebounds.

