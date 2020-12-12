Northwestern State routs Champion Christian College 77-44

Carvell Teasett came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Northwestern State to a 77-44 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday.

Robert Chougkaz had 13 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern State (1-5). Larry Owens added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jamaure Gregg had nine rebounds.

Xavier Legington had 11 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added nine rebounds, and Derrick Guinn had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25