Winthrop looks to extend streak vs USC Upstate

Winthrop (3-0, 1-0) vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-5, 0-1)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its seventh straight conference win against South Carolina Upstate. Winthrop's last Big South loss came against the Hampton Pirates 87-81 on Feb. 22. South Carolina Upstate is looking to break its current five-game losing streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent all Eagles scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tommy Bruner has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Bruner has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 86.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is rated second among Big South teams with an average of 83.3 points per game.

