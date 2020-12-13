Luka Garza, No. 3 Iowa make quick work of Northern Illinois

Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket ahead of Northern Illinois forward Chinedu Okanu, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa beat Northern Illinois 106-53 on Sunday.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half.

The lone unanimous selection to The Associated Press preseason All-American team, Garza was 8 of 10 from the field and is shooting 69.1% for the season. Wieskamp played 19 minutes.

Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points. The Hawkeyes have scored 50 or more points in five consecutive halves. Iowa had a 25-2 first-half run that included a stretch of 15 consecutive points.

Adong Makuoi had 14 points for Northern Illinois (0-5).

NO. 4 MICHIGAN STATE 109, OAKLAND 91

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away from Oakland.

Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent. The Golden Grizzlies (0-7) trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State (6-0) quickly pushed the lead into double digits.

Aaron Henry scored 15 points and Joshua Langford contributed 13 for the Spartans.

Williams made 10 3-pointers in a 32-point effort at Oklahoma State on Dec. 5. He made six 3s in the first half Sunday, and Oakland trailed by just four at halftime despite struggling to keep Michigan State off the boards.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 87, NO. 19 RICHMOND 71

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 20 points and West Virginia used a hot-shooting first half to beat Richmond.

Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe each had 12 for the Mountaineers (5-1).

Tyler Burton had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Richmond (4-1).

NO. 22 OHIO STATE 67, CLEVELAND STATE 61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State held off Cleveland State.

Coming off a road victory at Notre Dame on Tuesday, the Buckeyes (5-0) struggled to put away the Vikings (0-3). C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

D’Moi Hodge had 14 points for Cleveland State.

NO. 23 ARIZONA STATE 71, GRAND CANYON 70

PHOENIX (AP) — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting Arizona State past Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon (4-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona State (4-2) called a timeout after Lever’s 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher’s final attempt rimmed out.

Blacksher had 21 points and Lever 18 for the Antelopes.