Taylor scores 31 to lead Austin Peay over McKendree 82-68

The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terry Taylor had 31 points as Austin Peay defeated Division II McKendree 82-68 on Monday night.

Freshman Tai’Reon Joseph had 20 points in his first game for Austin Peay (4-2). Reginald Gee added 13 points. Carlos Paez had seven assists.

Bryson Bultman had 14 points for the Bearcats, who played the game as an exhibition. Carson Parker added 11 points and eight rebounds. Luke Hensler had 10 points.

