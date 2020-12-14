No. 7 Baylor women roll past Texas Tech 91-45

Baylor guard DiDi Richards, center, looks to the basket while shooting against Texas Tech forward Bryn Gerlich , left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) AP

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds and the No. 7 Baylor women rolled to a 91-45 victory over Texas Tech in their first Big 12 home game Monday night.

DiJonai Carrington scored 13 points to help the Lady Bears (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) to a 42-4 advantage in bench scoring.

Baylor broke a 47-47 tie in the series with its 23rd consecutive victory over the Lady Raiders (3-2, 0-1). The Lady Bears are 40-8 against Texas Tech under coach Kim Mulkey.

Vivian Gray was the only Texas Tech player in double figures with 18 points. The senior transfer from Oklahoma State was 6 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from the line.

No. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE 103, TROY 76

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rickea Jackson and Sidney Cooks combined for 56 points and 12 of Mississippi State's record 18 3-pointers against Troy.

Jackson scored 30 points, four shy of her career high, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Cooks added a career-high 26 points, hitting 6 of 11 behind the arc. Neither had hit more than three triples in a game.

Aliyah Matharu added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-1), who made 18 of record 37 attempts behind the arc. The previous MSU record for 3s was 14 against Iowa State in 2001.

Alexus Dye scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Troy (3-2).

No. 14 MARYLAND 91, RUTGERS 87

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mimi Collins scored a career-high 22 points and Diamond Miller added 19 to lead Maryland.

Tied at 68, Maryland opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run that was capped by Miller's 3-pointer. Channise Lewis also made two 3-pointers during the spurt.

Arella Guirantes then scored eight of Rutgers’ final 17 points as the Scarlet Knights pulled to 89-87 with 5.4 seconds left, but Lewis sealed it for Maryland (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at the other end with two free throws.

Guirantes, the returning Big Ten scoring champion, finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Rutgers (2-1, 1-1). She was 12 of 23 from the field with eight turnovers,

No. 16 NORTHWESTERN 80, MINNESOTA 51

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton had 20 points and a career-high 10 assists as Northwestern rolled to a win over Minnesota in the Big 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Sydney Wood added 19 points for the Wildcats (2-0). Lindsey Pulliam scored 13 points and Courtney Shaw 10 as Northwestern, despite going 4 of 16 from 3-point range, shot 54% and made 12 of 15 free throws.

Jasmine Powell scored 15 points with seven assists for the Gophers (1-3).

No. 20 MISSOURI STATE 72, MISSOURI 58

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Elle Ruffridge scored 18 points apiece and Missouri State scored its last 12 points from the foul line to beat Missouri.

The Bears led by as many as 18 points in the first half but Mizzou put them in foul trouble in the third quarter and closed within 53-48 entering the fourth.

Missouri State missed its last six shots after Ruffridge's basket made it 60-52 with just under seven minutes to go. But Calip made eight free throws to lead a 12-for-12 team effort to secure the win. The Tigers missed nine straight shots until a last-minute bucket and went 2 of 14 in the final 10 minutes.

The Bears led 38-25 at halftime but Missouri made 7 of 12 shots and went 8 of 10 at the foul line in the third quarter.

Sydney Wilson scored 11 points and Sydney Manning had 10 for Missouri State (4-1).

Ladazhia Williams scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (1-1).