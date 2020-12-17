Wright gets 600th win as No. 7 Villanova beats Butler

Villanova head coach Jay Wright reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for No. 7 Villanova, and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.

Wright (600-268) was already Villanova’s winningest coach and he became the 39th in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Wright is 478-183 since he was hired by the school in 2001 and has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball. He won national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Wright earned the milestone at an empty Pavilion in the latest home opener for Villanova since Dec. 22, 1992, against Vermont. Justin Moore added 13 points for the Wildcats (6-1, 2-0 Big East).

Jair Bolden scored 18 for the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1), who played their first game in 21 days after the program paused due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 11 TEXAS 79, SAM HOUSTON STATE 63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Courtney Ramey and Greg Brown scored 17 points apiece for Texas.

Ramey, a junior, also had six assists and matched his career best with five 3-pointers. Brown, a freshman, grabbed 10 rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots.

Andrew Jones added 13 points for Texas (6-1). Zach Nutall led Sam Houston State (3-5) with 23.

PURDUE 67, No. 20 OHIO STATE 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double for Purdue.

Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.

Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won two straight and four of its last five.

Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. had 13.

No. 21 DUKE 75, NOTRE DAME 65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a win over Notre Dame.

DJ Steward had 16 points to go with seven rebounds, while Jeremy Roach scored 14 and Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 for Duke, which led from the second minute onward.

The Blue Devils (3-2, 1-0) entered in jeopardy of falling below .500 for the first time since 1999.

Dane Goodwin scored 25 points for the Fighting Irish (2-3, 0-1), hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field with four 3-pointers.