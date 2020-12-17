Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

FGCU goes up against Webber International

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Webber International vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA program Webber International. Florida Gulf Coast lost 85-69 loss at home to Florida International in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida Gulf Coast's Caleb Catto, Eli Abaev and Jalen Warren have collectively scored 48 percent of all Eagles points this season.CLUTCH CALEB: Through five games, Florida Gulf Coast's Caleb Catto has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 1-12 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles offense put up 58.2 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Montana faces Dickinson State

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Wichita State takes on Emporia State

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

N. Illinois faces Chicago State

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

JSU squares off against Georgia Southwestern

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Ga. State squares off against Carver College

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM

Sports

Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

December 17, 2020 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service