N. Illinois faces Chicago State

Chicago State (0-7) vs. Northern Illinois (0-5)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and Northern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Northern Illinois lost 106-53 to Iowa on Sunday, while Chicago State came up short in a 91-62 game at Illinois State on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Chicago State's Xavier Johnson, Carlo Marble and Ke'Sean Davis have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

COMING UP SHORT: Chicago State has dropped its last five road games, scoring 54.6 points and allowing 93 points during those contests. Northern Illinois has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 72.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Northern Illinois has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three games while Chicago State has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State has scored 55.8 points and allowed 88.4 points over its last five games. Northern Illinois has averaged 59.2 points and given up 82.4 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25