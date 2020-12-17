Lexington Herald Leader Logo
No. 10 Tennessee faces Tenn. Tech

The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Tech (0-7) vs. No. 10 Tennessee (3-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech in an early season matchup. Tennessee beat Appalachian State by 41 points at home on Tuesday, while Tennessee Tech came up short in a 74-50 game at Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tennessee's John Fulkerson has averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Josiah-Jordan James has put up nine points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Golden Eagles, Keishawn Davidson has averaged 10.4 points while Kenny White Jr. has put up 9.1 points and four rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jr. Clay has directly created 40 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. Clay has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.4 points and allowing 78.4 points during those contests. Tennessee is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 47.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 47 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Volunteers first among Division I teams. The Tennessee Tech offense has averaged 59.7 points through seven games (ranked 216th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

