North Alabama routs Crowley’s Ridge College 99-51

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Emanuel Littles had career highs of 20 points and 19 rebounds and North Alabama rolled past NAIA member Crowley’s Ridge College 99-51 on Thursday night.

Mervin James had 18 points and 14 rebounds for North Alabama (3-2). C.J. Brim and Jamari Blackmon both added 13 points.

Littles moved into 10th in career rebounding for the Lions with 563, passing Charles Cunningham.

Bo Roberson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers. Logan Willett added 10 points. Tyrell Ware had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

