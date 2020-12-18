Philadelphia hosts Washington to start season

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and went 31-4 at home a season ago. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 34.9 from beyond the arc.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Wizards shot 45.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Wizards: None listed.