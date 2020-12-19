SD squares off against Mount Marty

Mount Marty vs. South Dakota (1-6)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes will be taking on the Lancers of NAIA member Mount Marty. South Dakota lost 75-57 loss at home to Drake in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanley Umude has averaged 22.3 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for South Dakota. A.J. Plitzuweit is also a primary facilitator, with 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stanley Umude has accounted for 47 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 47 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: South Dakota put up 94 points and prevailed by 15 over Mount Marty when these two teams faced each other during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 7-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Coyotes put up 73.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.

