Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

CSUB takes on Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Saint Katherine College vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 76-66 home win over Idaho in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: De'Monte Buckingham has averaged nine points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is also a key contributor, with 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Jesus Hernandez Jr has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners put up 66.8 points per matchup across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Football

‘Why y’all wait this long?’: The Seahawks know they were fortunate to draft DK Metcalf, and the feeling is mutual

Football

Joe Starkey: Did the Steelers’ ridiculous schedule hurt their recent play?

College Sports

Jon Wilner: Yogi Roth’s vital behind-the-scenes Pac-12 role in a season like no other

College Sports

The collapse of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shook college basketball — especially Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney

Baseball

Making Vin Scully sound like Vin Scully ‘daunting’ for MLB World Series video producer

Sports

Magic tip off season at home against the Hornets

December 19, 2020 3:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service