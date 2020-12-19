Utah State goes up against Miss. St.

Mississippi State (4-3) vs. Utah State (3-3)

Billy Harrison Field House, Panama City, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and Utah State both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. Utah State earned a 63-50 win over Northern Colorado on Friday, while Mississippi State won 81-65 over Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah State's Neemias Queta has averaged 12.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while Justin Bean has put up 12 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, D.J. Stewart Jr. has averaged 18.7 points while Tolu Smith has put up 14 points and 8.4 rebounds.DOMINANT D.J.: Stewart has connected on 48.3 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Utah State has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three games while Mississippi State has assists on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.6 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14.1 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25