Stetson goes up against Webber International

Webber International vs. Stetson (2-4)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Stetson Hatters will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA member Webber International. Stetson is coming off a 95-51 win at home against Carver College in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson's Rob Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 27.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson went 4-9 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Hatters offense scored 63.8 points per contest across those 13 contests.

