Baylor hosts UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) vs. Baylor (5-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits Baylor in a non-conference matchup. Baylor knocked off Kansas State by 31 points on Saturday, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 81-56 at North Texas on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has benefited heavily from its seniors. Shaun Doss, Markedric Bell, Joshuwan Johnson, Dequan Morris and Nicholas Jones have combined to account for 79 percent of the team's scoring this season and 75 percent of all Golden Lions points over the last five games.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He's also made 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Baylor has 58 assists on 92 field goals (63 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 92.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bears 10th nationally. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff defense has allowed 86.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th).

