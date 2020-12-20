Brighton’s Welbeck denies Sheffield first EPL win of season

Brighton's Danny Welbeck, third left, scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2020. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) AP

A late goal from Danny Welbeck dashed 10-man Sheffield United's hopes of a first English Premier League win of the season as Brighton salvaged a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Despite a first-half red card for John Lundstram, Sheffield was heading for a 1-0 win thanks to Jayden Bogle's deflected shot in the 63rd minute after a layoff from David McGoldrick.

That all changed when a deep cross was deflected on for Welbeck to chest down and score in the 87th. Brighton moves two points clear of the relegation zone in 16th and Sheffield is stuck to the bottom of the table with two points from 14 games, the worst start by any team since the Premier League started in 1992.

Sheffield played the entire second half with 10 men after Lundstram was red-carded in the 39th minute for a reckless challenge on Joel Veltman. Lundstram stretched to play the ball but followed through into Veltman's ankle with his studs and was given a red card after a video review.

Winger Oliver Burke could have scored a second for Sheffield in the 83rd but shot over the bar. Brighton had a golden opportunity to take all three points deep into stoppage time, but Welbeck's header was cleared off the line and Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed against the crossbar.

This story has been corrected to show that John Lundstram was sent off for a tackle on Joel Veltman, not on Adam Lallana.