Baxter scores 22 to lead Morgan St. past Delaware 65-59

Troy Baxter had 22 points as Morgan State beat Delaware 65-59 on Monday night.

Lagio Grantsaan had 13 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (3-2). Tahj-Malik Campbell added six rebounds. Malik Miller had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Ryan Allen had 22 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-3). Johnny McCoy added 12 points. Kevin Anderson had 12 points and six assists.

